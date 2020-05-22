St Wulfram's, Grantham, through to semi-finals of 'Finest English Church' Twitter competition
Published: 16:02, 22 May 2020
| Updated: 16:06, 22 May 2020
St Wulfram's Church have progressed to the last four of a competition to decide the country's finest non-cathedral churches.
Today [Friday], the Grantham church triumphed over St Peter Mancroft in Norwich with 62.8% of the 807 votes.
In the semi-finals set to take place on Saturday May 23, St Wulframs will face Beverley Minster after they knocked out Sherborne Abbey in the previous round.
