St Wulfram's Church to host Festival of Angels workshops during half-term in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:00, 25 October 2021

St Wulfram's Church will be hosting a series of open workshops this week to help create sculptures for the Festival of Angels next month.

Participants can join Anne-Marie Kerr, St Wulfram's artist in residence, for some half term creative fun.

There is no need to book, just drop into one of the following sessions:

Festivals of Angels (52598592)
  • Today (Monday) 10am -3pm
  • Wednesday 2pm-4pm
  • Friday 10am-3pm

The Festival of Angels will be held at St Wulframs from November 19, 2021 until February 2, 2022, and is supported by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

For more information, visit www.stwulframs.org.uk or find them on Facebook.

Festival of Angels (52598589)
Festival of Angels (52598586)
