A church has announced a weekend of events to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee, including a street party.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham, is hosting a catalogue of events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month.

Starting the weekend off is a special service of thanksgiving for her Majesty the Queen from 6pm on Friday June 3. All are welcome.

On Saturday, there will be a live screening of the Party at the Palace event starting at 7pm.

Food and a bar will be available in the church.

The main event, taking place on Sunday, is the Big Jubilee Lunch street party on Castlegate and Church Street, with entertainment and games planned.

The party runs from 12.30pm until 4.30pm and will take place between St Wulfram's and Grantham House, with visitors asked to bring their own chair, food and drinks.

For more information, contact: ghcentre@stwulframs.com