All the staff and residents of Maple Leaf Lodge care home have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The home, on Beacon Lane, Grantham, said that with the extensive use of PPE and adhering to government guidelines, it had successfully managed to avoid an outbreak.

General manager Emma Cooper was the first in the home to get the vaccine.

Emma Cooper, general manager of the Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Beacon Road, is given her Covid-19 jab. (43952165)

Emma said: “There was nothing to it. Thank you to all the health care team for all their hard work to vaccinate the residents and staff.”