Staff at Belvoir lettings office in Grantham raise more than £395 for Macmillan Cancer Support
Published: 13:51, 27 September 2021
| Updated: 13:53, 27 September 2021
A coffee morning held in support of Macmillan Cancer Support by a Grantham company raised more than £395.
Staff at Belvoir lettings and property agency hosted the successful event at their Grantham office on Friday.
They raised a total of £395.32.
Carly French, Grantham branch manager, said: "We are so thankful to everybody who supported our coffee morning including Lana’s Bakery and The Muffin Top Grantham that donated their wonderful cakes and bakes!
"It's a great feeling to come together and support a cause we truly believe in, and we know the money we have raised will make a real difference to the lives of people living with cancer."