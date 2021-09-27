Home   News   Article

Staff at Belvoir lettings office in Grantham raise more than £395 for Macmillan Cancer Support

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:51, 27 September 2021
 | Updated: 13:53, 27 September 2021

A coffee morning held in support of Macmillan Cancer Support by a Grantham company raised more than £395.

Staff at Belvoir lettings and property agency hosted the successful event at their Grantham office on Friday.

They raised a total of £395.32.

Staff at Belvoir held a successful coffee morning for Macmillan at their office. (51645457)
Carly French, Grantham branch manager, said: "We are so thankful to everybody who supported our coffee morning including Lana’s Bakery and The Muffin Top Grantham that donated their wonderful cakes and bakes!

"It's a great feeling to come together and support a cause we truly believe in, and we know the money we have raised will make a real difference to the lives of people living with cancer."

There was a stunning array of cakes at the Belvoir Macmillan coffee morning. (51645453)
The Belvoir coffee morning for Macmillan was a great success. (51645473)
The Macmillan coffee morning held by staff at Belvoir. (51645455)
