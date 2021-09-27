A coffee morning held in support of Macmillan Cancer Support by a Grantham company raised more than £395.

Staff at Belvoir lettings and property agency hosted the successful event at their Grantham office on Friday.

They raised a total of £395.32.

Carly French, Grantham branch manager, said: "We are so thankful to everybody who supported our coffee morning including Lana’s Bakery and The Muffin Top Grantham that donated their wonderful cakes and bakes!

"It's a great feeling to come together and support a cause we truly believe in, and we know the money we have raised will make a real difference to the lives of people living with cancer."

There was a stunning array of cakes at the Belvoir Macmillan coffee morning. (51645453)

