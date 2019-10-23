Staff at Grantham M&S raise £5,000 for guide dog Spencer, Poppy or Bramble

Staff at Grantham's M&S Simply Food store have chosen the name of a guide dog puppy they raised £5,000 to train.

The donation will put a puppy through its first year of socialisation training. And it will be called Spencer, Poppy or Bramble.

Lorraine Lynch, who has been the driving force behind fund-raising in store, said: “We were looking for a tangible way to help a charity that our staff and customers could get behind. We are so happy to have reached our target and to know that Spencer, Poppy or Bramble will change someone’s life. We’re very much looking forward to finding out who we get and to meeting our puppy in store.”

Jane Shelley is presented with a cheque from Lorraine Lynch, while M&S staff gather round with local Guide Dogs volunteers. (19907301)

Those who decide to Name a Puppy follow its progress by receiving their sponsored puppy’s birth certificate, photographs, personalised updates on the puppy’s training, and a visit from their puppy.

Jane Shelley, from Guide Dogs, said: “Naming a puppy is a really special thing to do and we are absolutely delighted that Lorraine and the team at Grantham M&S chose to support Guide Dogs. They’ve been a joy to work with and I can’t wait to bring their pup in to meet them. A huge thank you to their team and customers for all their fundraising throughout the year and again for choosing to support Guide Dogs for another year! We’re so grateful for their incredible support.”

It costs over £56,800 to support each guide dog partnership, from the birth of the puppy, through to its retirement. Guide Dogs rely on donations from the local community to deliver their life-changing services to people living with sight loss.