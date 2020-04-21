Staff at home for young adults to have heads shaved in support of NHS workers

A group of staff at a secure home for young adults with severe learning disabilities and autism will have their heads and legs shaved to raise money for NHS workers.

The staff at Millfield House in Colsterworth will undergo the challenge on May 5 before their 9am shift.

A spokesman for the home said: "We have been discussing ways to show their appreciation for the ongoing hard work by the NHS and social care key workers who are treating those most poorly and shielding those most at risk.