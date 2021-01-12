Staff at a Grantham were left devastated after discovering that their building had been broken into at the weekend.

My Nursery, on Conduit Lane, Grantham, was forced to close for the day after staff discovered the break-in as they arrived for work yesterday morning (Monday).

They were faced with rooms that had been ransacked, a smashed patio door and upturned drawers.

The damage following the break-in at My Nursery. (43928086)

They were left with little choice but to contact parents and close while they contacted the police and cleaned up the mess to ensure it was safe for children to return today.

Manager Roxanne Warner said it is not just the financial impact it has had on the nursery but the emotional toll as well during already difficult times.

She said: "We were heartbroken to think that anyone could do this to a nursery. Our team work hard to ensure our setting is a safe place for our children to learn and develop. For someone to break entry, steal resources and damage the environment is upsetting and has a big impact.

"The amount of support we have had from parents and the community has been fantastic, and we can’t thank everyone enough.

"Our team were brilliant yesterday, pulling together to ensure the mess was cleared and the environment was made safe once again for the children to return to nursery today."

Roxanne, who has been the manager at the nursery since 2011, is urging nurseries and other local businesses in the area to remain vigilant.

She added: "The nursery has remained open throughout the pandemic, following government guidance, and supporting other key workers to go to work, the disruption caused isn't something any business should have added to their busy list of jobs at this time.

"I would like to ensure that other nurseries and local businesses are made aware of the incident so they can take their own safety precautions. I plead for the community to protect and support each other during these difficult times. If you hear or see anything out of the ordinary, then please contact the police. Everything helps."

Lincolnshire Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to My Nursery, Conduit Lane, Grantham, at 7.29am. The rear door to the building had been forced and the property had been subject to a burglary.

"The investigation is ongoing. Incident number 59 of January 11."