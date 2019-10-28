Staff embrace each other as former Grantham Thomas Cook store reopens as Hays Travel

There were hugs and a few tears this morning as Grantham's former Thomas Cook travel store reopened as Hays Travel, with three of the five original staff members returning to work.

The store, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, has been closed since Thomas Cook collapsed last month after failing to secure an extra £200 million in funding to prevent it from folding.

But it has reopened today after Hays Travel, the UK’s largest independent travel agent, purchased all the Thomas Cook stores including the Grantham branch earlier this month.