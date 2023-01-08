In 1990, staff at the telephone exchange at Inner Street in Grantham dressed up in fancy dress for Comic Relief.

Jenni Boot, who provided the picture, worked at the telephone exchange from the early 1980s until it closed in the early 1990s. She said: “We were all very sad when it closed as we were a very happy band and loved working there.”

Pictured in the photograph are, from left, standing – Rachel Taylor, Cynthia Xyons, Anita Porter, Sharon Smith, Sylvia Buxton, Mandy Potter, Lynda Dwyer, Jenni Boot, Janet Hepple, Nicque Creasey, Ally Boxall and Carole Yeomans; sitting – Anne Coppard, Clare White, Kathy Shoves and Ed Griffiths.

Mr Griffiths won first prize for his fancy dress.

50 years ago - Hilda given MBE for services to handicapped

Mrs Hilda E. Clarke was awarded an MBE in the 1972 New Year’s Honours list.

Mrs Clarke, who lived in Belvoir Avenue in Grantham, was awarded the MBE for her services to the physically handicapped in Kesteven.

She was secretary of both the Grantham Good

Companions club and the Grantham committee of the Kesteven Association for the Handicapped, which she was on for 15 years.

Initially Mrs Clarke took on the role voluntarily, but stayed on and retired from the position in May 1972.

When she left, she was presented with a silver salver from the committee, alongside various gifts from the club and its members.

Mrs Clarke was also chairman of Grantham Townswomen’s Guild and vice-chairman of the Peterborough and District Federation of Townswomen’s Guilds.

10 years ago - Volunteer group donates £6,500 to hospital

Patients at Grantham Hospital who were at risk from falls benefited from new equipment following a donation by a group of volunteers in 2013.

The hospital’s League of Friends donated £6,500 to pay for nine sets of sensor mats, which could be placed under a patient’s mattress or chair and set off an alarm when that person is about to get up.

This meant staff could respond more quickly and possibly prevent injury to the individual and other patients were not disturbed as the mats could be connected to a vibrating pager.

JoMcCall, senior sister for Ward One at Grantham Hospital at the time, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Grantham League of Friends for their generous donations and fantastic fund-raising efforts.

“We are already seeing a benefit from the new sensor mats.”