The headteacher of a Grantham school locked down yesterday (Wednesday) during an incident involving an ex-pupil, has issued a statement.

Staff and pupils at Priory Ruskin Academy, in Rushcliffe Road, were told to stay inside and lock doors after an “unauthorised person” entered its grounds.

Police were called to the school after receiving reports of a "potential disturbance" and a 13-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause fear of violence.

Headteacher Rachel Wyles said: “All our standard procedures were put in place and followed.

"Our students, under the guidance of staff, continued with personal development lessons in the afternoon in a calm and mature manner.

“I am very grateful for the support we received from all our families and the wider Ruskin community.”

The school staff have received a great deal of praise from parents, who took to the Journal’s social media sites to give thanks.

Karen Wilson said: “Well done to all staff for keeping all students safe! My granddaughter was a bit frightened but she text me to keep me informed. As a grandparent who used to work at Central I appreciate your fast response and of this difficult situation, many thanks.”

Nicci Whittaker said: "Kids in classrooms under lockdown, School acted quickly... well done Priory!"

Nikki Freeman said: "As a mother to a student there, I appreciate they weren’t allowed to use their phones but understandably they did out of fear, but on a personal level, and I’m sure I speak for every other parent, I am extremely grateful for all the Priory teachers did to keep our babies safe, so thank you."

Sandra Parnham said: "Thanks to the teachers for keeping everyone safe, including my granddaughter, who was scared at the tiime.

"I hope this thing never happens again in any school. Well done."