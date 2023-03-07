Staff at a designer outlet store have raised over £3,200 for an air ambulance charity.

Boundary Designer Outlet staff have been raising money for Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance for the past 12 months, with over £16,000 collected in the last four years.

On February 20, the team presented an air ambulance representative with a final cheque for £3247.50.

The team at Boundary Designer Outlet presented a cheque to an air ambulance representative. (62834697)

This money was raised through the sales of baked goods, Christmas cards and books, as well as fancy dress days, a cycle event and collection pots.

A spokesperson for Boundary Outlet said: "Tanya from the Air Ambulance said all the team at the Boundary Outlet Store have made an amazing difference in helping to support all of those people from within our local community who have and continue to face probably the worst day of their life.

"As a store we would like to thank all our customers and staff for their hard work in raising this fantastic amount over the past four years.

"We hope that all our customers will continue to support us with our chosen charity this year Guide Dogs UK."