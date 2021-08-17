Staff shortages have been cited as the reason behind the temporary closure of some of the food and drink outlets at Belton House recently.

The Joinery ice cream parlour and play cafe are two of the outlets that have not been able to open on a full time basis over the summer holidays.

It has also meant a limited menu across the food and beverage outlets due to a smaller staff team.

Ian Cooper, general manager for the National Trust at Belton House, said the staff shortages have been as a result of a number of available vacancies, holidays, sickness and some members of the team having to self isolate after being contacted by track and trace.

He added: "As a result we have had to keep some of our outlets closed on some days - it takes two to manage the ice cream parlour and two to manage the play cafe, so there have been occasions when we’ve just not had the trained team to do it.

"The main cafe has remained open through the summer and has coped well with the large number of visitors to site."

The gardens, parkland, house and playground have also remained open throughout.

Despite the temporary closures, there's still plenty to do at Belton this summer including a variety of sports activities every Tuesday until the end of August and a chance to take on Belton’s ‘50 things’ summer challenges, including going barefoot, making friends with a bug and discovering what's in Belton's pond.

Visitors can check social media for more information or visit www.www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house