A sixth form student at Walton Academy has written a letter about his views on protests by students at Walton Academy this week. He writes:

I am a Year 13 student at Walton Academy.

In light of the events the past few days, I would like to offer my opinion.

Students are protesting at Walton Academy. (62668767)

Not one post-16 student is in support of the protests.

Not only are they disrupting lessons for other students in the school – which are vital for both our (and Year 11s’) current mocks and final exams just around the corner – but they are also causing criminal damage around school, and verbally abusing members of staff and other students.

Staff members have a hard enough job as it is, balancing the lack of funding from Government in schools, as well as their own personal lives at home, and so they should not be having to deal with young students being feral.

School has plenty of support protocols and methods in place, of which students are frequently reminded about how to access them – this includes mental health as well as safeguarding.

The toilets have been unisex for well in excess of a year now.

The window in-between the corridor was introduced last summer as a result of students vaping and doing other inappropriate activities in the toilets.

This window only gives visibility into the general area i.e. sinks, and the toilet cubicle doors themselves are floor to ceiling. In addition, students involved in the protest are invalidating their point around the unisex toilets – as they are frequently using the toilets in Sixth Form (which they are not entitled to do so) – these, too, are unisex.

Several comments have also been from the students protesting. This includes “not being able to access food” yesterday. They were allowed to have food and drink, however at the time students were too early for the lunch, and were verbally abusing dinner staff and causing a ruckus.

The senior leadership team have been simply stood observing the students on the field – at no point has there been any physical contact between teachers and students.

As a final point – there is a right time and place for protesting. However, the way these students are going about the matter is greatly inappropriate – especially so the criminal damage and violence.

Some students partaking in the protest have absolutely zero idea why they are out there – and are simply joining in the protest in order to truant from lessons, as well as picking and choosing the lessons that they go to.