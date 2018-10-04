Staff stay longer with South Kesteven District Council than many other councils, according to a report.

Prepared for last Wednesday’s meeting of the employment committee, it said just under one-in-10 staff leave SKDC every year, which compares with a national average of just over one-in-eight.

As of September 1, SKDC reported a head count (excluding casuals) of 620 employees, equivalent to 556 full-time equivalent posts. This broke down to 335 males and 285 females, with SKDC having 463 full-time staff and 157 part-timers. The council employed 77 casuals, primarily in cultural services, street scene and on the markets. Between April 1 and September 1, 13 casuals were recruited and seven left SKDC.

Further analysis showed that, excluding casuals, 11 per cent had worked there for less than a year, 29 per cent for one to five years, 34 per cent for six-15 years and 25 per cent for over 16 years.

Councillor Peter Moseley told the meeting the figures for staff retention would be higher were it not for a fast turnover in the environment department, where he said it is difficult to keep people. He added: “If you can keep your staff, they gain experience and deliver better quality. That’s important.”

Deputy leader Kelham Cooke added: “The results showing a 9.1 per cent turnover show staff are staying with us and building their careers. We are introducing a number of training schemes to help.”