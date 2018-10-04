South Kesteven council workers like to stay
Staff stay longer with South Kesteven District Council than many other councils, according to a report.
Prepared for last Wednesday’s meeting of the employment committee, it said just under one-in-10 staff leave SKDC every year, which compares with a national average of just over one-in-eight.
As of September 1, SKDC reported a head count (excluding casuals) of 620 employees, equivalent to 556 full-time equivalent posts. This broke down to 335 males and 285 females, with SKDC having 463 full-time staff and 157 part-timers. The council employed 77 casuals, primarily in cultural services, street scene and on the markets. Between April 1 and September 1, 13 casuals were recruited and seven left SKDC.
Further analysis showed that, excluding casuals, 11 per cent had worked there for less than a year, 29 per cent for one to five years, 34 per cent for six-15 years and 25 per cent for over 16 years.
Councillor Peter Moseley told the meeting the figures for staff retention would be higher were it not for a fast turnover in the environment department, where he said it is difficult to keep people. He added: “If you can keep your staff, they gain experience and deliver better quality. That’s important.”
Deputy leader Kelham Cooke added: “The results showing a 9.1 per cent turnover show staff are staying with us and building their careers. We are introducing a number of training schemes to help.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.