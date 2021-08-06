A team of Grantham colleagues will be embarking on an epic cycle ride to celebrate National Cycle to work today (Friday).

LeisureSK team members will be cycling to each LeisureSK centre at different times throughout the day to promote the importance of fitness.

The 68-mile round trip will see the team cycle from Grantham Meres Leisure Centre to Stamford Leisure Pool, to Deepings Leisure Centre, then to Bourne Leisure Centre before returning back to Grantham.

Swim Manager Julian Worthington, Fitness Manager Ingrid Dean, and Contract Manager Lee Gaskin outside the Grantham Mere's Leisure Centre. (49953436)

Contract manager Lee Gaskin said: " At LeisureSK we want to encourage people to incorporate fitness into everyday life and make a real difference to the communities we serve. This cycle challenge shows just how easy it can be to incorporate fitness into a daily routine, by the simple act of cycling to work."

As well as raising awareness of the importance of physical activity, the team which includes contract manager Lee Gaskin, swim manager Julian Worthington, health and fitness manager Curtis Devereux, and board director, David Monkhouse will be fund-raising for the SKDC Chairman's charity - The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust.

The team will depart Grantham Mere's Leisure Centre at 10am.

To sponsor the team please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leisuresk