A stained glass window has been installed in a grade II listed building.

Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal has installed a beautiful stained glass window in St Vincent's Hall in Grantham, where he has lived more than a decade.

The new window replaced a south facing kitchen window and reflects some of the house's important history.

The stained glass window at St Vincent's house in Grantham. (52161639)

Clare Williamson, of Loughborough, created the stained glass window, which was designed by a friend of Councillor Jeal.

Coun Jeal said: "I thought about this for a long time and thought a stained glass window would look fabulous and it is fantastic, event better than I thought.

"There's quite a lot of detail in there actually, I think Clare did a fantastic job and they really come to life in the sun."

Each section of the window represents one of the three owners of St Vincent's Hall, starting with one for engine and machinery manufacturer Richard Hornsby who built the house in 1868.

The middle window represents the period of time the building belonged to the air ministry through a crest and silhouette of a Lancaster bomber. The famous Dam Busters raid was coordinated from the hall.

The final section of the window has the crest of the South Kesteven District Council to represent the council's ownership of the hall before it became privately owned.