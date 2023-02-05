South Kesteven District Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind) writes:

Whilst visiting a resident in an SKDC flat on Commercial Road in December 2022 I contacted SKDC to raise a concern.

It is clearly a poorly designed building which the current administration has inherited.

Stairwell, Commercial Road, sent in by Coun Charmaine Morgan. (62204821)

It has an external stairwell comprised of concrete steps and thin metal hand rail.

In freezing winter conditions the steps were treacherous and hand rail difficult to grip because of the cold. In the hot summer it would be scorchingly hot.

The stairwell is completely exposed to the elements. All residents, particularly the most vulnerable are at risk every time they leave their home in extreme weather.

I raised the safety issue with senior SKDC housing officers and cabinet members.

I received a recent reassurance that EnvironSK are gritting the stairwell. I was not convinced this is happening after my first visit and so checked the stairs again on January 24 at 9.50pm. The weather forecast was freezing. Ice was clearly forming on the landing with no grit in sight.

An appropriate surface treatment at the very least is needed to improve resident safety. In the meantime I am working with SKDC to move a vulnerable resident on an upper floor, virtually trapped in their home.

I have also asked the council to replace eyesore temporary doors left in situ for over a year.

Our residents deserve better than this.