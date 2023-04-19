Stalls and entertainment return to Denton for bank holiday street market

Denton's popular May Bank Holiday Monday street market is all set to welcome visitors again this year on May 1.

The village market has run for more than 32 years in Denton, contributing more than £100,000 to village causes.

It’s also a valuable occasion for its traders, many of whom are regular attendees.

Denton Street Market will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1. (56404651)

Organisers promise the usual entertaining blend of village and charity stalls, children's entertainment, bric-a-brac, street traders and colourful ranks of bedding and border plants.

There will be teas and sandwiches in the village hall, hot bacon and sausages available and a marquee selling fresh rolls and drinks in the school yard.

St Andrew's Church will be open with displays, craft stalls and organ music and The Welby Arms pub is open for business.

Road closures swing into operation at 6.30am, affecting Church Street and Park Lane with the area around the church, school and a parkland paddock all hosting stalls and entertainment.

Visitors are asked to park in the signed car park accessed from Main Street whenever possible, with a large field made available by the Denton Farming Company.

Proceeds are divided between the village hall, Denton School and St Andrew’s Church.

For market details call Nigel Elias on 07912 395322.