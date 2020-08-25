Works to replace the worn out carriageway on the A607 Carlton Scroop, between Normanton on Cliff and Hough Lane, were originally due to start on Monday September 21.

The works are now expected to take four weeks instead of five, subject to suitable weather after Lincolnshire County Council identified a more efficient programme.

The works are now due to begin from Monday September 28, while the completion date remains unchanged.

The diversion route for drivers to avoid the improvements to the A607 (40428848)

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director of Highways, said: "Over the past few weeks, we've worked closely with the scheme's contractor to identify a shorter, more efficient programme.

"As a result, we now expect this project to be complete in four weeks instead of five.

"This will hopefully come as good news to those that use the A607 at Carlton Scroop since it means the night-time road closures will be in place for a week less than we originally anticipated."

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

