A Grantham resident finds it “shameful” that a play park has been left in an unsafe state during the summer holidays.

The park, in Springfield Road, has been the setting of vandalism in the past and concerns have been raised multiple times over its safety.

Callum Smedley has now raised concerns of the “disappointing” state it has been left in, as there are missing nails and missing wood.

Missing nails in Springfield Road Park, Grantham. Photo: Callum Smedley

He said: “It’s the summer holidays and my partner thought they’ll have a trip to the Springfield Road park, or what’s left of it.

“This is disappointing and shameful.

“It’s lucky there are no reports of injuries at the moment, but it could lead to a lot of physical injuries and compensation.

“It’s not even closed off.”

A missing wooden plank in Springfield Road Park, Grantham. Photo: Callum Smedley

Vistry Mercia, a UK-based housebuilder company, owns the park and it is currently looking into the repairs that need to take place.

A spokesperson for Vistry Mercia said: “The park at Mallard Quarter in Grantham is currently still owned by Vistry Mercia, and we are in discussions with the council to transfer the play area to local council ownership.

“We are aware of the vandalism which the park has suffered and therefore instructed a full report by a ROSPA qualified inspector.

“We are currently acting on the report’s recommendations and have commissioned a play equipment specialist to carry out the required repairs.”