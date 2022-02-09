A new state-of-the-art leisure centre is edging closer to completion.

Work on the Bingham Arena and Enterprise Centre commenced last year and is part of a £16m project to bring a leisure centre, community hall and office space to the town.

Planning permission for the building was granted in April 2020 and is expected to be completed in summer this year.

An impression of the six-lane pool. Credit: Rushcliffe Borough Council (54797859)

Now, Rushcliffe Borough Council has applied to display an illuminated sign over the main entrance reading Bingham Arena.

Two separate signs of Bingham Enterprise Centre are also planned and will be discussed during the authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

The leisure centre will feature a six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating and a teaching pool, as well as a fitness centre, spin and exercise studios, café and a community hall with a capacity for 300 people.

The building is near completion. Credit: Rushcliffe Borough Council (54797852)

The adjacent Bingham Enterprise Centre will host twelve office lets for small and growing businesses over two floors, which the authority said could create up to 90 jobs.

Tenants at the enterprise centre will be able to access help from a dedicated business support advisor.

Sustainability is a focus of the project with the use of efficient building materials, air source heat pumps, water efficiency measures and solar panels.

The measures mean the buildings will have a 78% carbon emission reduction compared to other leisure centres in the borough.

An artist's impression of Bingham Arena. Credit: Rushcliffe Borough Council (54797855)

The project has been partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.

Leader of the council Simon Robinson said in December: “It’s heartening to see a major project taking shape and on schedule for a wonderful new focal point for Bingham with leisure and office facilities the town can be proud of that have environmental priorities at heart.”