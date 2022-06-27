Concerns were voiced in the 1920s that the standard of maternity care for those who could afford it was good, but for those who could not it was very poor, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

In 1942 a conference was organised between the County and Borough authorities, after concerns were raised about the provision of care.

The report was raised at a meeting of Kesteven County Council, when the county clerk reported that he had received a letter from the Ministry of Health. It stated that maternity accommodation in Kesteven and Grantham Borough was causing concern and requested that the problem be addressed as soon as possible.

The old maternity unit at Grantham Hospital. (57444803)

Because wartime measures were in place, the council considered utilising existing buildings, and it was suggested that the Grantham Institution, formerly the workhouse buildings, be repurposed.

It was requested that the county architect, medical officer and public assistance officer be asked to report as early as possible about this suggestion.

The buildings were refurbished and became the Hill View Hospital. The new state of the art maternity block was built at Grantham Hospital in the 1960s.

The maternity unit was closed at Grantham Hospital. (57445669)

The unit eventually became a midwife-run unit until it eventually closed and the midwifery provision was moved to Lincoln.