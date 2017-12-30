Stately season of joyful festivities at Belton House

Have your say

Children and adults alike have been enjoying a Christmas season of festive fun at Belton House.

Snow before and after Christmas has hit attendance figures, but the many house attractions have proved popular.

In the week before Christmas, some 2,668 visited the National Trust-owned property, including 800 the Friday before Christmas.

Boxing Day saw a further 1,200.

Assistant business support co-ordinator Ellen Goodger told the Journal: “It’s been a busy time at the house. The grotto was sold out every day. People did battle to get here in the snow some days. We have received a great response for our Christmas activities.”

In addition to the sell-out Santa’s grotto, other popular events included Breakfast with Santa and Supper with Santa.

A Festive Family Fun Day last Wednesday also saw Christmas crafts, face painting, festive games, songwriting workshops and storytelling, along with Belton’s annual Christmas Jumper competition.

Visitors that day also enjoyed a Splat the Sprout game and a Snowman Selfie, where people could pop their faces in a snowman shape before taking a picture. Children could also write letters to Santa.

But there were also events for adults, including a wish tree and a winter trek in the garden.

Ellen added that visitors also loved the brightly coloured painted wooden reindeer near the car park, which have proved as popular as the herd of 200 to 300 real deer who populate the surrounding parkland.

Christmas carols in the Marble Hall also received much praise.

Christmas continues at Belton House, with its trees, lights and decorations in all their glory until January 6.

Upcomingn events include a park run on New Year’s day and a Winter Wildlife Family trail during the February half-term.