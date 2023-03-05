In December 1935, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society, Cameron’s advertised in the Grantham Journal, ‘Hurry! Hurry! Hurry!, For Gifts that are sure to please Visit Cameron’s, North Street. Parker Pens, Gift Stationery, Quill Pens, Gift Boxes, D’Oyleys and Serviettes (all the latest designs). Cake and Tree Decorations. Leathercraft Goods, Children’s Annuals, all kinds of Novelties, Party Invitations & Acceptance Cards.

'Also inspect our Extensive Range of Xmas Cards, Calendars, and Diaries. Xmas Labels, Tape, and Holly Wrapping Paper. We haven’t forgotten the children. Bring them for a lucky dip.'

In the summertime they were agents from whom people could book boats on the Grantham Canal. People could hire them by the hour, day or week for their holidays.

Camerons shop in Grantham (62720256)

Teas were also available at the boat house on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

North Street, where Camerons could be found. (62720276)

The shop also ran a lending library with a good selection of books, which were changed periodically.