Statue plan for Grantham

Fresh efforts are being made to drum up tourism in Grantham.

With the town apparently divided over a statue to recognise Margaret Thatcher- Guildhall bosses have found a less polarising figure.

A report prepared for tourism and development committee has recommended one be made of Nicholas Parsons!

The 94-year-old radio celebrity is still going strong, but is understood to be supportive of the idea.

Mr Parsons was born at 1 Castlegate, Grantham, way back on October 10 1923.

There remains a Thatcher connection, however, as the celebrity has said his GP father actually delivered our first woman prime minister.

The council report says a 20ft high statue of Mr Parsons would cost just £5,000.

Heritage and tourism officer Pirla Lofo said: “We have sourced a supplier who is offering us such a good deal. He described it as ‘the sale of the century.’”

The statue would go in front of the Guildhall Arts Centre, where Mr Parsons has occasionally performed over the years.

It appears the statue, in an orangey bronze, to reflect the celebrity’s politically Liberal leanings, has been made already and is ready to go.

Asked how long it would take to erect the statue, Pirla added: “Just a minute!”