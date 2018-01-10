Steakhouse to open in Grantham next month

A new steakhouse is coming to Grantham next month to replace the Harvester restaurant on Barrowby Road.

The Miller & Carter Steakhouse is being fitted out in the former Muddle Go Nowhere and is due to open on February 16.

The new restaurant is taking on 40 staff including workers for the kitchen and front of house. It is also looking for any bartenders who can shake up a cocktail and match wines to the perfect steak.

Regional business manager Harminder Dhesi said: “Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality – both food and service – and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks.”

Miller & Carter and Harvester are owned by the same parent company Mitchells and Butlers. To apply for a role at the new restaurant contact general manager Simone Assenza on 07963 373347.