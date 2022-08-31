Historic landmarks across Grantham will open up once again across a weekend, as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

The days will take place on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11, supported by the Grantham Civic Society.

John Manterfield, secretary for the Grantham Civic Society said: "We look forward to welcoming hundreds of visitors to Grantham over this weekend at our free heritage open days.

King's School, Grantham. (45311343)

"We are grateful to South Kesteven District Council and other district councils and Lincolnshire County Council for their support for this annual celebration of Heritage across the county."

On the Saturday, you can visit The King's School from 9.30am until 1pm, where Isaac Newton, Lord Burghley and Albert Ball VC went to school. There will be displays of school memorabilia alongside photographs.

You will also get to view Isaac Newton's name carved into the window sills, alongside previous students.

Christchurch in Finkin Street, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (52727061)

From 10am until 4pm on the same day, you are invited to walk around ChristChurch on Finkin Street. Discover the story of how it has evolved since opening in 1841.

There is also chance to hear the sounds of the church's Foster and Andrews organ, originally installed in June 1857.

Keeping with the theme of churches, St Wulfram's Parish Church will also be open to the public from 10am until 4pm.

The standard will be dedicated at St Wulfram's Church. (55127776)

You can visit the tower and the Trigge chained library. Visitors can also feast their eyes on the recently-conserved crypt and monuments created by nationally-recognised sculptors.

On the Sunday, grave designs will be on display at Grantham's hidden graveyard in Manthorpe Road from 1pm until 3pm.

The Old Burial Ground was Grantham's overflow from 1812 to 57. Family historians will be on hand to help with any of your queries.

Old Burial Ground (51173121)

Grantham House will also be open from 2.30pm until 4pm, where you can leisurely stroll around the house's four acre gardens.

Whether you want to enjoy a walk, have a cup of tea and piece of cake, or even browse around Grantham Civic Society's book stall, you can do it all at Grantham House.

On Sunday, September 18, there will be a chance to see Bellmount Tower and Londonthorpe Woods.

Bellmount Tower (51064391)

From 10am until 4pm, visitors can join the Reconnecting Grantham project at the woods to learn about the history of the town's woodlands. Also, experience the views from the first floor of Bellmount Tower, built in 1750.

Grantham Danserye will also be dancing at St Wulfram's Church on Saturday (September 10) at 2pm, followed by a come and sing choir event, held by Dr Tim Williams from 3pm. The church coffee shop will be open, alongside the Grantham Civic Society bookshop.

Grantham House. (54486928)

Heritage Open Days are running at different locations across Lincolnshire from Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 18.