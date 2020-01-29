Step into Hogwarts at Grantham Library for annual Harry Potter Book Night

Witches, wizards and muggles are invited to a free event at Grantham Library next week to celebrate Harry Potter Book Night 2020.

This year’s theme is ‘Triwizard Tournament’ with prizes up for grabs for the best dressed.

Youngsters will be sorted into their own house by the ‘sorting hat’ and can take part in craft sessions and a quiz.

These youngsters got into character at last year's Harry Potter night at Grantham Library. (27931414)

It is the sixth time that the library has taken part in Harry Potter Book Night, which is now celebrated throughout the world.

Team leader Charlotte Harris said: “We are delighted to hold our annual Harry Potter events to celebrate all things magic and mischief. We will be welcoming witches and wizards for an evening of crafts and fun. We will be looking out for best dressed so come along in your finest robes.”

These youngsters got into character at last year's Harry Potter night at Grantham Library. (27931411)

Sessions will be held on Thursday, February 6, 4-5.30pm, Saturday, February 8, 2pm-3.30pm and Monday, February 10, (crafts only sessions) 4-5pm. Booking is essential and tickets can be picked up from Grantham Library.