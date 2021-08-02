A man climbed a mountain last Thursday in memory of his mother who died of cancer with weights on his back to symbolise the weighing feeling caused by the disease.

Steve Smith, aged 33, summited Pen y Fan, situated in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales while carrying a 100lb barbell to mark the two year anniversary of his mother's death on July 29.

Patricia Pendleton, Steve's mother, passed away in 2019 after battling cancer for nine years, with Steve completing the challenge in aid of Cancer Research.

Steve completed the climb in memory of his mother, Patricia Pendleton. (49803865)

Steve said: "I wanted to do something to remember what a remarkable woman she truly was."

Steve reached the top of Pen y Fan, which stands at 886 metres (2,907 ft) above sea-level, in 1 hour 16 minutes 30 seconds.

He continued: "It was easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

Steve Smith summited Pen y Fan. (49803875)

"Half way I kind of hit a wall where my legs were shaking and the skin on my back was peeling off, but what got me though was replaying the screen in my head when I visited the hospital when my mother passed away."

Steve also announced his next expedition, where he will climb Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK, barefooted for Cancer Research on August 29.

To find out more or donate, visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/stevens-giving-page-418