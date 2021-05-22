A Grantham man is taking on a challenge to cover 100km of the Jurassic Coast in memory of a friend who died in an altercation in 2013.

Steve Green, 51, is taking on the Jurassic Coast Challenge, starting today (Saturday), to raise money in memory of Grantham man Danny Walsh.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Danny’s family were unable to hold their annual Danny Walsh Memorial Day fund-raiser in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA), which is held yearly at Harrowby United Football Club.

Steve Green will take on the Jurassic Coast challenge. (47343735)

Steve has taken it upon himself, as a friend of the Walsh family, to carry on the memorial and raise money for LNAA in Danny’s memory. He will be supported on the challenge by school friend Mark Storey.

Steve said: “My intentions are to complete the 100km by either running, walking, skipping or crawling. This challenge will be held in Weymouth, starting from Corfu Castle, ending in Bridgnorth. I have got two days to complete [the challenge]. My aim is to do it in one day.

“I’m a little nervous about doing the challenge but excited too. The thought of raising the money for a great cause is what’s going to keep me going.”

Daniel, a 30-year-old father, died following a violent incident in Edinburgh Road, Grantham, in 2013, in which he was punched. A fund-raising event in his name has been held every year since, often raising thousands of pounds for LNAA.

To donate, contact Steve via Facebook or phone on 07931 475952. Alternatively, call Danny’s mum, Debbie Walsh, on 07776 044889 to donate.