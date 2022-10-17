'Sticking up of two fingers' from a Grantham 'Dozy Parker'

They've been at it again, those pesky 'Dozy Parkers'!

Readers have again been snapping away and sending through their pictures to show just how inconsiderate some drivers in Grantham can be.

First up is a pavement-hogger in Lindisfarne Way.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Lindisfarne Way, Grantham (60036955)

A pedestrian hasn't a hope of getting by this Volkswagen Polo, let alone one with a pushchair or someone in a wheelchair or mobility scooter.

Then to New Beacon Road, where the driver of this Kia Sorento stuck his fingers up at pedestrians – both figuratively and literally.

The annoyed reader said: "As you can see, the choice was sodden grass, puddle jumping or walking in the road as the person in the car suggested.

"To finish it off with sticking up of two fingers at me (admittedly I gave back the salute back)."

A 'Dozy Parker' in New Beacon Road, Grantham (60036962)

Finally, in Hudson Way, this parent with their child in a pushchair was faced with a blocked pavement, thanks to the driver of this Mitsubishi.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Hudson Way, Grantham (60036940)