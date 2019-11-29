Still chance to sign up for the Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk

More than 150 festive participants have signed up to take part in Sunday’s Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk – but there’s still time to enter.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, the event is open to people of all ages with all proceeds going towards supporting local charities, clubs and schools.

The 2.5k route is set around the Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth parks with an optional extension to 5k.

Santa Walk 2019.

Rotarian Carol Courtney, who is organising the event, said: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Watch out for all the Santa’s running in Wyndham Park on Sunday.

“The Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk promises sunshine, laughter, exercise and a great community. Runners and walkers are raising money for their chosen causes.It’s Grantham at its greatest. We plan to make this an annual event and would like to see it grow year on year.”

Runners and walkers will set off from the visitor centre at Wyndham Park at 11am.

Everyone who completes the run or walk will be awarded a Santa Fun Run medal.

Register at www.granthamsantafunrun.co.uk

