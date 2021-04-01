A district councillor has renewed his call for members of the public to enter his charity potato contest.

Councillor Ian Selby has launched the ‘Spud in a Pot’ competition, with all proceeds going to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund. Participants have got until July to see who can grow the heaviest spud.

Ian added: “I’m delighted that the spud challenge has certainly taken root with 50 entries so far. One of the sponsors, Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments, are donating £2.50 for every entry

Ian Selby (45718442)

"I am also most delighted that Downtown Garden Centre are also supporting this challenge and have offered us a cash donation and prizes. I’ve received several entries from people who have never grown a potato before and also from children taking part.”

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund,a registered charity, has supported families with disabled children for over 30 years.

To enter, contact Ian by emailing: ianselby63@icloud.com or call 01476 572092.