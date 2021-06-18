The Rotary Club of Grantham says it is delighted that the annual RotarySwimarathon can still go ahead following the Government’s latest announcement on restrictions.

The annual event, which has already been delayed twice because of the pandemic, will be held on a smaller scale this year, on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, from 2.30pm to 8.30pm each day. There is no entry fee but teams, with a maximum of six swimmers, must raise a minimum of £100.

Leader of the event Roger Graves said: “We are absolutely delighted that the event can still go ahead - having cancelled it twice we certainly kept our fingers crossed and would like to thank LeisureSK for their support in getting us to this stage with all the rules and regulations.”

Members of the vaccination team at The Meres and Claire Shotliff and Annette Doran from HSBC. (48299183)

This year the club are also holding the alternative event #SWIM55 for those unable to swim whereby groups can hold their own event using the “55” as the idea – 55 is the number of minutes you would normally swim.

So far the Inner Wheel Club of Grantham have held 11 separate coffee mornings with five people attending each. Pupils at Great Ponton School have also ran 55 times around their school playing field, raising in excess of £700 for local

causes.

The proceeds from last year’s RotarySwimarathon are still helping local causes. When The Meres vaccination centre recently ran out of snacks, local businesses quickly rallied to support them. Staff from HSBC Bank, Tuffies Discount store and supported by Rotary Swimarathon delivered £100 of food.

Roger Graves and staff from Tuffies. (48299175)

Roger Graves said: “The work they are doing at the centre is outstanding and the army of volunteers are amazing.”

There’s still time to get involved.

Roger added: “The club are keen to get the last few lanes filled and anyone interested should call 07454 941349.

“All proceeds supporting local charities and deserving causes/projects in and around Grantham.”