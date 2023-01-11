Health bosses are still waiting to find out how much the county will receive of the 'immediate' £250million to speed up hospital discharges.

Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is waiting for confirmation on the area's allocation for the cash - despite an announcement from Fenland MP and Health Minister Steve Barclay on Monday that the money would be immediately available to ease the NHS crisis.

The county's health services have been suffering in recent weeks with United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust going in and out of critical incident while East Midlands Ambulance Trust's paramedics spent 27,800 hours waiting outside hospitals to hand over patients.

Steve Barclay (61794476)

Barclay announced in Parliament on Monday that £200 million will be spent on buying care home beds to speed up hospital discharges.

The Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed to this newspaper that this money will be split between the country's 42 ICBs. It will be held centrally by the NHS England and distributed on a 'fair shares basis'.

However, the department failed to answer question on why the NHS had to get into crisis in recent weeks before this announcement was made and not part of the Government's winter planning as these problems are not a new phenomenon.

Boston Pilgrim Hospital (61794485)

A report in The Guardian over the weekend reported that NHS figures in October showed how 13,000 beds were taken up on an average day by medically fit people.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson, who said the fund is 'imminent' and promised to update us soon, said: “We have always been committed to easing pressures on our emergency services - the new £250 million fund announced on Monday is in addition to the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund, which reached the frontline in December and is already helping discharge people from hospital more quickly.

“In total, we’ve announced up to £14.1 billion additional funding over the next two years to improve urgent and emergency care and tackle the backlogs.”

Johnston Community Hospital. (61794523)

Lincolnshire ICB has higlighted a series of activities being undertaken to support hospital discharge as part of its Winter Preparedness Plan.

A spokesman said: "We have undertaken detailed modelling of capacity and demand to understand key pressure points in the system. Further modelling work has been completed to assess the likely impact of these interventions. The resulting interventions are forecast to provide a potential of 158 equivalent beds.

" ULHT have implemented ‘Breaking the Cycle’, an approach which asks wards to proactively move patients in from A&E sooner, to alleviate pressure in A&E and therefore upon ambulance handovers. A safe and transparent algo-rhythm is in place to ensure patient safety, and by ensuring that patients are cared for upon their specialist wards rather than often overcrowded Emergency Departments, will ensure swifter specialist oversight, reduce length of hospital stay and enhance the patient experience.

"Our Primary Care practices and Primary Care Networks (PCNs) are working alongside registered patients, and their carers, who are vulnerable or attend A&E frequently to implement a personalised plan of care which ensures hospital attendances and admissions are clinically appropriate and care is received in the community where possible."