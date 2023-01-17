A couple who set up a non-profit organisation in memory of their stillborn daughter have helped to fund headstones for three families.

In 2010, Zara McDonald and her partner Leigh Buff lost their daughter Natalia. In her memory, they set up Born Still Still Born to help raise awareness of baby loss and provide emotional support to others.

Now, with the help of their family, friends and Shepherd Memorials in Grantham, they have been able to fund three headstones for three Grantham families who also lost their babies to stillbirth.

Zara McDonald, mother of Natalia, at Shepherd Memorials in Grantham.

Zara said: "We really wanted to try and help fundraise for headstones or memorials for those families that couldn't themselves for their angels, which we sadly at the time couldn't do for some years after losing our angel.

"People know how costly they can be and how much it plays on your mind.

"We wanted to take that part away after everything else you have to go through with your loss."

The group is planning to fund more headstones for families.

Zara and Leigh said Natalia was their "angel baby".

On December 22, 2010, Zara was taken to Lincoln County Hospital where she had to be induced.

Unfortunately, there were complications in the final hours of her birth and Natalia was stillborn.

At the time, the family were struggling financially and weren't able to afford a funeral for their daughter.

In 2014, three years after Natalia was stillborn, the family were able to afford to fund a headstone for her grave.

The logo for Born Still Still Born.

More information about Born Still Still Born can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/people/Born-Still-Still-Born.

The family have four children named Brandon, Summa, Learna and Talia and Natalia would have been 12 years old now.