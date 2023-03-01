New photos have shown Stoke Rochford Hall and its grounds as you've never seen it before.

Ben Cooke, who lives in Colsterworth, managed to capture the stunning images of the historic building using a drone camera.

The images show not just the scale of Stoke Rochford Hall but the surrounding parkland and gardens, which are Grade II listed.

Drone photos of Stoke Rochford Hall. Photo: Ben Cooke (62725671)

Ben, aged 45, works as a security guard, said he would eventually like to become a professional drone photographer.

He bought his first drone about 10 years ago but a "fancier camera one" about a year ago.

He set up a Facebook page called 'Clear Skies Photography' and images like the ones of Stoke Rochford Hall, and others of Burghley House near Stamford, generate thousands of views.

The present Stoke Rochford Hall dates back to 1843, and was used as Kesteven College between 1948 and 1978.