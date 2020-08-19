Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel reopens under new management

The 97-bedroom Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel has reopened under the new management of Countrywide Hotels.

The hotel was put up for sale in October by previous owners the Talash Hotels Group.

Countrywide Hotels says it has made sure all covid-19 procedures and policies are in place to keep guests safe and secure as it reopens the hotel.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel. (40832017)

A spokesman for the hotel said: "The hotel will become one of the UK’s leading wedding venues, offering the perfect backdrop and gardens for brides to create their dream day. The stunning Victorian mansion house can cater for a wide array of meetings and events with 26 beautiful spaces, including the stunning Orangery and Castle Suite which offers a maximum banqueting capacity of 410 guests with social distancing."

The Talash Hotels Group put its entire portfolio of nine hotels up for sale last year, with a guide price of offers in excess of £29.5m.

The Leamington Spa-based group, owned by brothers and business partners Sanjay and Ravi Kathuria, originally bought the lease for the hotel in 2016 for an undisclosed sum.

The new owners say a key focus for the hotel will be to engage with all aspects of the local community, providing the perfect location for family celebrations, as well as being the place for people meet for brunch, afternoon tea, dinner and drinks in the hotel bar and restaurant.

Read more BusinessGrantham