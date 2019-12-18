Stolen garden reindeer is replaced by anonymous Christmas helper in Allington

An anonymous Christmas helper has replaced a couple’s garden reindeer after the original one was stolen from their garden earlier this month.

Stuart Ashley was upset when he discovered Rudolph missing from his front garden in Allington earlier this month.

He put out an appeal on social media to try and track down the whereabouts of the garden ornament who had last been seen wearing a striped scarf and its signature red nose.

The new reindeer. (24159221)

Within hours of the appeal going out, Stuart was amazed to find a new garden reindeer had been delivered to his driveway.

He added: “It was delivered under cover of darkness the day after the original was taken and left for us to find on the drive. We were so disappointed when Rudolph was taken so it was a great surprise when someone replaced him.

“This one is called Randolf and we hope he will be allowed to graze undisturbed. He is locked and chained to the

fence. Being given Randolf reminds you that most people are kind and very thoughtful.”

