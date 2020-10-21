Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a cash machine break in this morning (October 21).

A JCB, which was stolen overnight from Horbling, was used to ram the Co-op in High Street, Billingborough. The cash machine cassette was then removed.

Offenders placed the cassette into a car but it fell from the vehicle as they fled the scene, leaving it behind.

The scene of the attempted ATM theft in Billingborough. (42811625)

The incident took place at about 4am this morning (October 21).

If you were in this area at this time and have dashcam footage or noticed anyone acting suspiciously prior to the theft, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 39 of October 21.

You can also e-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.