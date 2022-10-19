A horse trailer stolen from a village property has been traced by police.

The trailer was discovered missing from Castle Bytham on Friday last week (October 14).

A few hours later it was tracked down in Fulbeck, north of Grantham, along with another trailer that had been stolen in Leicestershire.

Sgt Emma Crisp, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "If people notice property that seems to be stored or left in fields and could have been stolen it is worth reporting it to the police using 101 online or by phoning 101.

Sgt Emma Crisp

"We would rather know than it be dismissed."

Police are also investigating the theft of tools from a Ford Transit van in Coverley, South Witham, on Friday night last week.

The doors to the van were prised open.

Sgt Crisp said: "Our advice is to park vans close up against a wall or similar so that the doors cannot be opened, or to remove tools overnight."