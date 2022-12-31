A reader has called on Grantham's MP to focus on issues that matter to local people instead of what the Conservative Party wants him to say.

Mark Jakeman, of Ravendale Close, Grantham, writes:

I do wish that our MP, Gareth Davies, would stop sourcing his [Journal] column from Tory HQ’s list of talking points and pretending it is at all relevant to his constituents.

Gareth Davies, Grantham and Stamford MP

In the latest version he says that ‘reducing illegal migration is a key priority of mine’ and that he will continue to ‘raise it with the Home Secretary and PM’.

Well, can I ask him not to bother and instead to devote his energies to addressing the issues that really are at the top of the priority list for the people of Grantham. I refer, of course, to Grantham’s A&E, the appalling condition of the roads, the dangerous state of the A1, the lack of affordable housing, underfunded schools, the tragic decline of our once thriving High Street and weekly market and, last but very much not least, the shame of foodbanks and people shivering in their own homes due to the cost-of-living crisis.

These are the issues that need urgent attention. Pursuing a resolution for the people of Grantham is how Mr Davies can add value as our MP.

Of course, there may be a method to his madness. If Grantham declines so far that people struggle to live fulfilling lives here, then no illegal migrants will want to come. A cunning plan Gareth. Stupid but cunning.

Here’s some well-meaning advice. Stop focusing on what Tory HQ wants you to say and start focusing on what Grantham people actually need.

Oh, and write your next column in the Journal yourself, please.