A Grantham supermarket has come up with a novel way to give more children the opportunity to read.

Morrisons, in the Issac Newton Shopping Centre, has launched a ‘Children’s Little Library’ in store to encourage children to enjoy reading a variety of different books.

The idea behind the library is for children to take a book for free to read and bring back to exchange for another.

Morrison's book box. (47179170)

The store’s community champion Sue Healey is heading up the initiative.

She said: “Morrisons stores have now launched the little library, so every child has the chance to enjoy reading and brighten their future.

“Some may not have access to books of their own.”

Morrisons has also created a new book called Cedric The Seed that will be donated to local schools for their libraries, and community groups.

Sue is appealing for anyone with book donations to get in touch.

She added: “ If anyone has any children’s books that they would like to donate, there is a post box on the unit.

“The books will be quarantined for 72 hours before use. Hand sanitiser will be available.”