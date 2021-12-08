The owners of a store in Grantham say it is not closing down after a message was posted on Facebook saying it will close in January.

Bonmarché says its Grantham store is not closing in the new year after the message was posted on Facebook saying it was due to close permanently and a closing down sale, with 60 per cent off all stock, would take place.

A spokesperson for the store said: "I can confirm that we have no plan to close our Grantham store, nor have we had any plans recently. We would be unable to comment as to where the information from the post has come from."

Bonmarche in Grantham denies it is closing down. (53590959)

The message was posted on Facebook by Amanda Pockingham. It said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bonmarché will be closing in the new year due to cuts from funding upstairs.

"Thank you for your support and custom over the years. We will be having a 60% off all products in store until our closure on 4th January."

The Grantham store was threatened with closure in 2019 when the company went into administration, but it was saved and reopened last year.