A home furnishing retailer has launched a Christmas gift campaign to ensure no one goes without a present this festive season.

Dunelm in Grantham, along with all of the branches across the UK, is working with some of the most vulnerable and lonely people in care homes, primary schools and homeless shelters across the local area.

From creating shoe boxes of gifts for a stranger in need, to donating your old and unwanted Christmas Decorations for local causes, there are lots of ways to get involved in their 'Delivering joy' campaign.

Zoe Auckland (tills key colleague), Rebekah Barnes (Trade Team Leader) and Leigh Clarke (Deputy Store Coach). (53098876)

Customers are asked to pull off a tag from the Christmas tree at the store on South Parade, and fill a shoebox with gifts for the person named.

Team leader Rebekah Barnes is helping to organise the campaign.

She said: "The idea of ‘ Delivering Joy’ is to provide people in our community with an extra gift this Christmas from another member of our community.

"We have already partnered with Newton House care home in Grantham and Poplar Farm Primary School and Millbank care home in Newark.

"We have a combined total of 325 tags that we have on our tree in store as well as finding a local business host tree."

There are three easy steps to this campaign:

Step 1: pick a tag from the tree

Step 2: customer to buy a gift for the person on the tag, there are some interests to help on the tags

Step 3: Return the gifts to Dunelm Grantham by the December 10.

For more information, visit www.dunelm.com/info/delivering-joy