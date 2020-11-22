A home furnishing retailer has launched a Christmas gift campaign to deliver joy to the local community this festive season.

Dunelm in Grantham, along with all of the branches across the UK, is working with some of the most vulnerable and lonely people in care homes, primary schools and homeless shelters across the local area.

Customers are asked to pull off a tag from the Christmas tree at the top of the stairs of the store on South Parade, and fill a shoebox with gifts for the person named.

Amy Harlow and Rebekah Barnes. (43142208)

The name tag comes with a description of the interests of the person, giving shoppers the chance to fill a shoebox with personalised gifts for the child or elderly person, such as slippers or small toys. These will then be delivered to the recipient.

Store coach Amy Harlow has been driving the campaign at the Grantham store.

She said: “We have teamed up with a few local schools and care homes who have reached out to us. Since details of the campaign went online, we have already filled a trolley with goods.”

The store, which is currently operating a click and collect service during the lockdown, has also been finding other ways to reach out to the local community throughout the pandemic.

Amy added: “We set up a community support page during the last lockdown to reach out to our customers and make them feel like they are still part of the Dunelm family. We host competitions and details of our new products and it also acts as a direct line for customers into store. The page now has more than 2,000 members.”

The team also created washbags out of pillowcases which were delivered to GP surgeries and care homes during the first lockdown.

Shoeboxes need to handed in to the store by Sunday, December 13.

Search for the Dunelm Grantham community support page on Facebook for more details.