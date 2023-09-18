A town centre shop has launched a programme to tackle underage vaping.

888 Vapour, which has a branch in Grantham, has launched the My Checkr programme in its stores.

The initiative uses “cutting-edge technology” to flag potentially underage customers, providing staff with tools and confidence to request identification.

A woman using a disposable vape. Picture: iStock

This comes after the government announced it could ban single-use vapes following concern over younger people using them.

A spokesperson for 888 Vapour said: “As a leading name in the vaping industry, 888 Vapour is fully aware of its responsibility to prioritise the wellbeing of our community, especially the younger generation.

“We firmly believe in the importance of preventing and have taken proactive measures to address this concern.

“This technology won’t allow our staff to complete the sale unless the ID is verified through the My Checkr system ensuring that each and every purchase made through our retail division falls in line with our Challenge 25 policy that has always been in place at our stores.

“888 Vapour is one of only seven vape retailers in the UK using this technology and thus far has proven effective in deterring young teenagers and children from attempting to purchase vaping products.

“Ensuring the wellbeing of our customers has always been paramount at 888 Vapour and this program allows us to expand on our policies to further guarantee this promise.

“Delivering consistency and transparency with all of our products and services is something that we are passionate about and is always at the forefront of anything we do.

“By putting these policies in place, we hope to set an example for the rest of the industry moving forward.”

The stores also provide Bar Bins for the recycling of disposable vapes.

888 Vapour is based in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.