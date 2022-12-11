The 'sad plight' of people living in poor conditions of the focus of this month's column from Labour councillor Lee Steptoe. He writes:

As we enter the festive season, the least the people of this wealthy country should expect is a warm home to spend Christmas with family and friends.

I accept that sadly this has never been the reality for a minority, but this year it is a struggle for millions as energy costs have gone through the roof and people worry over how to pay their rising mortgage costs.

Labour Group leader on SKDC Lee Steptoe. (55238990)

For those that live in the rented sector there are even bigger worries. A recent investigation by the i newspaper laid bare horror stories of ‘mould, damp, leaks, sewage-and despair’ across the nation. Many have had to put up with mould for years and are on inhalers.

This is the sad plight of hundreds of thousands, brought into the national news by the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak two years ago in Rochdale due to ‘prolonged exposure to mould.’

Locally, I am regularly contacted about mould on the Earlesfield estate and the stories are heartbreaking. There are 42 properties across our district that currently have serious mould or damp issues, according to figures released by the acting director of housing last week. I am delighted that advice and action is being stepped up locally as reported in the Journal.

The cynic in me wonders why it took the death of a toddler for increased responses locally and nationally, especially from a government that has been in power for over twelve years.

Still on housing, the eight decanted families in my ward will definitely not be at home for Christmas, after being told they would be back in by November 14. I have had a private meeting with officers about this and then met with them and the tenants two weeks ago. The council have been let down by the contractors and acknowledged that their communications with decanted tenants could have been better.

I have genuine sympathy as officers work in a highly pressurised climate, where councils have been starved of funding by the Tory government since 2010. However, a written formal apology from the council, that I requested, will be little consolation to the families spending Christmas in temporary accommodation that leaves a huge amount to be desired. Some of these houses are simply not fit for human habitation.

I wish all Journal readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, but particularly those struggling in tough times.