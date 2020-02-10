Storm Ciara: Grantham school closed today after storm causes 'significant damage'

A Grantham secondary school has been forced to close today following damage by Storm Ciara.

Walton Academy on Harlaxton Road, released a statement on their website, announcing the closure.

The statement said: "Due to significant storm damage to our site yesterday we have taken the decision to close the academy today. This is to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Walton Academy. (28823757)

We are working to resolve the issue and will keep parents updated, but hope to open as normal tomorrow.

Thank you for your understanding."

After being contacted by the Journal, a spokesperson at the school added: "Part of the roof has come off the tower block and some of the windows have been damaged and need replacing. We have contractors working on it today and will keep parents updated on the website."

Storm Ciara caused damage throughout Grantham yesterday.

A driver had a lucky escape this afternoon when a large tree was blown over by strong winds in Grantham yesterday.

